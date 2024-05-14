Penticton Search and Rescue training turns into rescue mission to help injured hiker

Photo: PenSAR

Training work quickly turned it a rescue mission on Sunday for the Penticton Search and Rescue team, after an injured hiker nearby needed help.

PenSAR was conducting a morning high angle rope rescue exercise near Lost Moose Lodge on Mother's Day, which ended up transitioning to an afternoon rescue.

A hiker in the Naramata Falls area fell and sustained a serious lower leg injury.

Unable to walker out on her own, Penticton SAR was tasked with transporting the subject to a waiting ambulance.

"Penticton SAR assessed and stabilized the injury, then packaged the hiker for transport. Ten members completed a stretcher carry for 800 meters, from Naramata Falls to the waiting ambulance. This was Penticton SAR’s fifth task since Wednesday," PenSAR shared in their post.

SAR manager Kelvin Hall said he encourages hikers to refer to @bcadvsmart for trip planning, equipment essentials, and free outdoor adventure training.

PenSAR provides services, free of charge, 24/7 and urges people to not wait for the situation to become dire.