Free compost offered by City of Penticton

Photo: City of Penticton

Free compost will be available for all customers in the City of Penticton, while supplies last.

Starting Tuesday, May 21 through Friday, May 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, the compost will be available at the compost facility at 1765 Reservoir Road.

An operator and equipment will be available on-site to help load trucks and trailers. Self-loading will also be available during this time. Please ensure all loads are covered and/or tarped prior to leaving the site," reads a press release from the municipality.

"Penticton’s compost is a safe, effective, environmentally friendly and affordable compost product that's ideal for use in top dressing, landscaping, on flower gardens, and as an additive in potting soil."

For more information about city compost, click here.