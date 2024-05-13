Man killed in Penticton this weekend identified as Thomas Kruger-Allen

Photo: Facebook/File photo

A man who was killed in Penticton over the weekend has been identified as a well-known local offender with a violent past.

Thomas Kruger-Allen, who court records identify as being born in 1997, was killed around 2 a.m. Sunday morning somewhere between the area of Lakeshore Drive at Power Street, and the skate park in Riverside Park.

The Penticton Herald has reported that Kruger-Allen was the deceased individual, and Castanet has heard from sources echoing the identification, on background.

Police have not publicly made an identification. In a brief press release acknowledging the crime issued Sunday, RCMP said they responded to an "altercation between several people," and that one person was "critically injured" and died.

They added that the attack "appeared targeted," as a reassurance to the public.

Kruger-Allen had a lengthy history with violent crime. He participated in a group attack outside the Mule Nightclub, which has since closed, in 2017.

Then in 2019, Kruger-Allen viciously attacked a stranger on Okanagan Lake beach, not far from the apparent location of Sunday's assault.

Kruger-Allen pleaded guilty to that 2019 assault, which left Brad Eliason with a fractured skull and a forever-changed life.

Kruger-Allen was sentenced in 2021 to five years behind bars, which with time served amounted to less than three years. Later that same year, he pleaded guilty to a violent home invasion.

RCMP have not released any further details of the violence on Sunday.