Photo: Castanet

The City of Penticton is reminding residents that city facilities hours will change due to the upcoming long weekend.

Facilities including City Hall, City Yards, Penticton Public Library and the Penticton Museum & Archives will be closed Monday, May 20.

The Penticton Community Centre will be open on the holiday Monday but with reduced hours. It will be open between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Facilities will return to regular hours on Tuesday.