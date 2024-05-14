Penticton's Downtown Community Market returning this weekend

Photo: Contributed Bike valet in Penticton in 2023.

The Downtown Community Market will open in Penticton for the season this coming weekend.

This Saturday, May 18, the market will join the adjacent Farmers' Market on Main Street, featuring 80 vendors.

“We are delighted to unite the community for this thrilling event,” said Brett Turner, executive director, in a press release Monday.

“The market celebrates the remarkable creativity, talent, and diversity within our local community. We invite everyone to join us for a day filled with fun and excitement.”

Road closures will take place every Saturday between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Main Street between Wade Avenue and Lakeshore Drive to encompass both markets, as well as sections of Front Street, Backstreet Boulevard and Nanaimo Avenue.

A bike valet parking service will also be available at Gyro Park, operated by the City’s Environmental Outreach Ambassadors, which is free of charge from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

"The Downtown Community Market, which will run until Sept. 7, showcases artisans, creators and makers of everything from homemade goods to clothing and jewelry, antiques and furniture," explains a press release from the City of Penticton.

"It also features live music and food trucks."

The market is hosted by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association, and the next door Farmers' Market is in the 100 block of Main Street.