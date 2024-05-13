Penticton Art Gallery planning elegant soiree and auction

Photo: Penticton Art Gallery

The Penticton Art Gallery is thrilled to announce their popular signature event, the Annual Art Auction, this year themed "A Solstice Soiree."

On June 22, the elegant affair will support the gallery's stated mission to "enrich the cultural landscape of Penticton."

"We will supply the fancy, so no dress code required, but we won’t stop you from dressing to the nines!" said Chelsea Terry, communications coordinator at the Penticton Art Gallery, in a press release issued Monday.

"All we ask is people bid generously. Every bid supports our beloved gallery and the vibrant arts community."

There will be a plethora of items up for bidding, including the iconic "Double Elvis after Andy Warhol (Sunday B Morning Edition)" and an untitled piece by David T. Alexander RCA valued at $12,500.

Additionally, fabulous experiences and gift basket packages donated by community partners and businesses will be available for bidding.

And new this year will be a 50/50 raffle, with more details to be announced soon. The gallery has also partnered with Picture This Custom Framing to offer discounts to anyone with successful winning bids on wall art pieces.

Advance bidding is currently open online here, which ends at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19. Items are still being added, so the gallery urge anyone interested to check back frequently.

For tickets to the big night and more information, click here.