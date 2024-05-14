Wildfire expert to speak at Meadowlark Festival in Penticton

Photo: Contributed Fire near Peachland in 2023

A Canadian expert on wildfire will be speaking at Okanagan College in Penticton this week, as part of the Meadowlark Festival.

Dr. Lori Daniels, UBC Professor of Forest Sciences, will be mapping out the current wildfire danger situation and offer mitigation advice for homes and neighbourhoods.

"In addition to her research, Lori has developed partnerships with governments, First Nations and environmental organizations, helping to translate scientific advances into real-world policies and practices," reads a press release from Okanagan College issued Monday.

"Lori and her grad students are doing ground-breaking fire history work in the West Vaseux area, using tree-ring methods to determine pre-settlement fire history and aboriginal cultural uses of fire."

The discussion is open to the public Sunday, May 18. Doors open at 6:30, presentation at 7:30.

Tickets are $10 and are available online here.