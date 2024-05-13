City of Penticton and union workers reach agreement

Photo: Castanet

The City of Penticton and its unionized workers have reached a an agreement for a new three-year contract.

“I am very pleased with the progress of this year's bargaining sessions. I am truly proud to announce that both parties collaborated effectively to secure the best possible outcome for our members,” said CUPE 608, the union in question, president Shelie Best.

According to a press release issued Monday, the contract will run from January 1, 2024 until December 31, 2026.

The city highlighted several notable conditions of the agreement.

General wage increases:

January 1, 2024 – four per cent

March 1, 2025 – four per cent

January 1, 2026 – 3.25 per cent

Cost of living adjustment:

July 1, 2024 – four per cent

There will also be changes to dental plans, sick leave, shift premiums, pay in lieu of benefits for casual/part-time employees and vacation leave improvements for new employees, as well as "other improvements to collective agreement language," according to the press release.

"The city recognizes the important contributions made daily to ensure the residents of Penticton receive the highest level of service," said city manager Anthony Haddad.

"We would like to thank both bargaining teams and all involved in the bargaining process. All parties were committed to an efficient, positive, and collaborative process.”