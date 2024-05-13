Random inspections of recycling and yard bins in Penticton now underway

Photo: City of Penticton Recycling ambassadors Ben and Meredith.

Random inspections of recycling and yard bins in Penticton are now underway, as part of ongoing work to help the community be accountable for contamination.

The "Environmental Outreach Ambassadors" have been hired as summer students, and will be using e-bikes to travel around checking bins throughout the season, wearing hi-viz city-branded vests.

“The goal of the recycle cart inspection program is to understand where residents require additional education about how to dispose of specific items,” said David Kassian, sustainability supervisor, in a press release issued Monday.

"If we notice an item that doesn’t belong, we’ll leave a notice on your cart for educational purposes. The goal is to improve our community’s recycling skills and meet the RecycleBC targets, to ensure we don’t face penalty fees in future years.”

Cart notices will make note of specific violations but will not come with a fine at this time, nor will collection will be skipped.

Items not accepted for recycling include:

Hard and soft cover books

Glass

Clothing and soft plastics

The ambassadors will also be at the Farmer’s Market, Downtown Market, and other events all summer long to provide education and answer questions.

"Penticton’s goal is to lower the community’s recycling contamination rate from 8 per cent to 6 per cent or lower by December this year," reads the municipal press release.

"If the city does not meet its goals set out by Recycle BC, it could lead to increased costs to deliver the program as a result of fines. It may also lead to a less convenient recycling service, such as having to sort everything into separate bins or bags, which has been shown to reduce contamination in other B.C. communities."

For more information, visit penticton.ca/recycling to find the ‘What Goes Where’ tool, call the Recycle BC Hotline at 1-800-667-4321.