Penticton youth eligible for $1K cash prize at upcoming Vees Game 7

Photo: Salmon Arm Silverbacks/Chris Fowler

It's all down to the wire in the Interior Conference Final, with the Penticton Vees set to face off against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks for Game Seven — and to amp up the excitement, there will be a cash giveaway for youth who attend the game.

On Tuesday evening at the South Okanagan Events Centre, the winner of the game will advance in their quest for the Fred Page Cup. One lucky youth age 18 or under will also walk away with a $1,000 win.

Every youth ticket for Tuesday's game will be entered into a draw for the cash prize, and existing youth season tickets will be automatically entered.



“We want to see as many energetic kids as possible in the building for Game Seven. Playing at home is a huge advantage in a game like this, so want to see the SOEC packed with enthusiastic fans. I am excited to say one young fan will be leaving with a $1,000 prize,” said Vees president, general manager, and head coach Fred Harbinson.



The winning ticket will be announced in the third period, and the winner will have 10 minutes to claim their prize at guest services, before another ticket is drawn.



Youth tickets for those 18 and under are always free courtesy of Peters Bros. Construction.

To attend, the following SOEC procedures must be followed:

Children/Students in Grades 9 to 12 (and up to 18 years old) must present photo identification (driver’s license, school ID, etc.) to receive a game ticket at the Valley First Box Office and to enter the venue on game night

Children/Students in Grades 6 to 8 must be accompanied by a parent and/or guardian throughout the game, and must present photo identification (school ID) to receive a game ticket at the Valley First Box Office and to enter the venue on game night

Children/Students in Grades 5 and lower must be accompanied by a parent and/or guardian throughout the game, but do not require photo identification to enter the venue on game night.

Tickets for adults are $20 and seniors are $18 and are available to purchase at the Valley First box office at the SOEC, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com.



The Vees forced a winner-take-all Game Seven after shutting out the Silverbacks 3-0 in Game Six on Saturday. The Vees are defending champions for two years in a row of the coveted Fred Page Cup.