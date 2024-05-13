South Okanagan full of fun for upcoming long weekend

Photo: Lickity Splitz Ice Cream

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Enjoy the May long weekend sunshine with family-friendly outdoor activities.

ZipZone Peachland is open and welcoming visitors, with president Christine Einarson saying the team is “looking forward to a busy summer.”

“The days here are filled with fun and laughter,” she said. “How could you not have fun when you get to zipline all day?! We love laughing with our guests and making sure everyone has a great time with us. It's great going to work every day, working with amazing people and meeting guests from all over the world.”

New to ZipZone this year thanks to a partnership with Silver Lake Camp is a high ropes challenge course for groups.

“We're very excited about this offering, and are making it available to school and corporate groups as well as for birthday parties, bachelor/ette parties, and to Silver Lake Campers!” said Einarson.

The climbing wall at ZipZone has a newly added belay system, and facilitated group climbing is being offered this season as well.

“This is also available to groups of any size or type in combination with any zipline tour,” explained Einarson.

Bring the family and friends, because ZipZone offers discounts on group zipline tours, the climbing wall, and high ropes course.

“If people are booking online and have 10 or more people in their group the discount is automatically applied,” said Einarson. “For Larger groups we encourage people to call to book so we can create a tailored program and price for them. We do offer special pricing for smaller groups as well, and can tailor a program for groups of any size.”

Einarson added tours sell out fast, so be sure to book ahead online. Guests can arrive as early as 9:30 a.m. for tours beginning at 10 a.m.

ZipZone Peachland is located at 5875 Brenda Mines Rd in Peachland. For more information and to book your tour, visit zipzone.ca

Keep the adrenaline going at LocoLanding Adventure Park in Penticton, offering double-seater Go-Karts, a high level ropes course, mini golf, and Canada’s largest outdoor inflatable bounce park, The Badlands. Guests can also enjoy bumper boats, a jumper attraction that lets guests soar 18 feet in the air, and a climbing wall.

Admission for each attraction varies or guests can purchase a value pack.

LocoLanding Adventure Park can be found at 75 Riverside Dr in Penticton. For more information, visit locolanding.com

Need to cool down? Nestled on the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Riverside Drive you’ll find Lickity Splitz, open daily from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and offering up generous scoops of ice cream, sorbet and sherbet.

With over 50 flavours on the menu ranging from classics such as cookies and cream all the way to speciality flavours like Oh Macaroon, the options are endless.

The Big Kahuna is still on the menu, offering up five flavours or the option to create your own with a scoop of chosen ice cream and toppings between two cookies of your choice - a perfect treat to enjoy while walking the shore of Okanagan Lake.

Cherry on Top Shake Shop also shares the space with Lickity Splitz, offering six Crazy Shakes or the option to create your own at the milkshake bar.

Visit lickitysplitz.com for more information or visit them in person at 1028 Lakeshore Dr.

Get out on the water with help from Pier Water Sports, located just behind the Penticton Lakeside Resort on the shores of Okanagan Lake.

Rentals can be booked online with a variety of different types of boats to choose from, with prices starting as low as $292 for a speed boat.

Kayaks and stand up paddleboards are also up for rent.

Visit pierwatersports.com for more information or to book a rental.

Or cool down in the shade at the picturesque nine-acre Linden Gardens in Kaleden. The lush oasis is the perfect way to wind down and enjoy a relaxing walk. End your day at Frog City Cafe, located in the heart of the gardens.

For more information, visit lindengardens.ca

