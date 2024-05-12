Person killed in altercation on Penticton's Lakeshore Drive overnight

Photo: Casey Richardson

UPDATE 9:52 a.m.

Mounties have closed down Lakeshore Drive at Power Street following the death of a person overnight in Penticton.

Part of Okanagan Lake Beach is being blocked off as well and police said the area is likely to be closed behind police tape for at least several more hours.

Cpl. James Grandy of the RCMP's Southeast District said an altercation between several people occurred at about 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

One person who was found with critical injures has since died.

Police are asking the public to avoid Lakeshore at Power Street as well as the skate park in Riverside Park.

ORIGINAL 8:45 a.m.

A person was killed in Penticton overnight.

In a brief press release, Cpl. James Grandy of the RCMP's Southeast District said an altercation between several people occurred on Penticton's Lakeshore Drive at about 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police officers responded to the altercation to find one person who'd been “critically injured.” That person has since died from their injuries.

“The investigation is in its early stages, with numerous RCMP resources assisting,” Cpl. Grandy said in a statement. “Police are investigating this as a criminal act, and want to reassure the public that it appears targeted.”

Police have not said if anyone has been arrested or if any suspects have been identified.

While police did not say exactly where the killing occurred on Lakeshore, Cpl. Grandy has asked the public to avoid Lakeshore at Power Street as well as the skate park in Riverside Park.

Police have not disclosed any information about the victim, how the person as killed or what may have prompted the altercation.