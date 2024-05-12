Summerland rescue and Okanagan Treasure Club partner up for WestJet 'Fly Anywhere' raffle

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is working with the Okanagan Treasure Club to raise such much-needed funds for their rescue.

The organizations have partnered up for a WestJet 'Fly Anywhere' raffle, which offers two tickets to any scheduled destination that WestJet travels.

"This year like most of us, the increase in the cost of everything has made a significant reduction in our funds. So we are going to try something a little bit different but hopefully a little bit fun for a fundraiser," Lori Huot-Stewart, president of the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary, said.

The organization works hard to look after its furry friends, being completely run by volunteers and donations.

The 10-acre property hosts a multitude of animals that the charity has saved, including dozens of cats, pigs, dogs, ducks, chickens, cows, llamas, goats, alpacas, and a peacock.

"All the funds collected go to the direct help and rescue of animals in our area."

Tickets are $10 each can be purchased through the charity shop in Summerland, by emailing [email protected] attention WestJet raffle or direct from the Okanagan Treasure Hunters.