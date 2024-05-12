Penticton getting a 'SummerCamp' style festival for adults with Ribfest food trucks, music and adult-sized kids games

Photo: Contributed

Get ready Penticton, a whole new style of festival will be coming in September and they're bringing ribs, games and live music.

The Narrow Group and The Festival Company have teamed up to bring the inaugural SummerCamp to Okanagan Lake Park from Sept. 13-15.



"It’s not just an event; it’s an unforgettable experience," the team shared in their announcement.

"Whether you’re a family in search of quality time, friends on the lookout for adventure, or a music enthusiast yearning for a blast from the past, SummerCamp has something for everyone. So, grab your calendar, rally your tribe, and get ready for three days of pure SummerCamp magic."



Attendees will get to dive into some culinary delights over the weekend, featuring many of the trucks from Ribfest.

"Savour the flavours of summer with an array of mouthwatering offerings from some of the top Canadian rib and food trucks, catering to every taste bud."

The Rotary Club of Penticton announced they would not be hosting its annual Ribfest in 2024 back in January.

The summer event has traditionally been a major fundraiser for the Rotary's community and charitable initiatives for nearly a decade.

Barb Hoolaeff, owner of Smoke Dem Bones BBQ and past festival chairperson, will be at the festival offering their delicious food, as the helm of the only female owned and operated ribber trailer in Western Canada.

The three day event will also be packed with summer games, with classics like tug of war, water fights, giant bevy pong, and more.

"Get ready for friendly competition and a whole lot of fun!"

If you've got the family with you, check out the Kid Zone, which includes games like Tropical Bounce, Safari Run, Surfs up and an Extreme Obstacle.

There will also be plenty of live performances, as bands bring the iconic tunes of the 80s and 90s to life.



People can unwind and enjoy the last of the summer vibes at the beverage garden, featuring some local craft breweries.

There will also be an 'Artisan Alley', with pieces from local artisans and craft vendors.



"SummerCamp Festival is not just an event; it’s a community celebration. Come celebrate summer with us as we raise money for youth mental health."

It'll run from noon to 10 p.m. on the Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the Sunday.

While it's free to attend, tickets are required. For more information and tickets, head to their website here.