Penticton Search and Rescue worked with helicopter long line extraction to help injured cyclist

Photo: PENSAR

The Penticton Search and Rescue team was tasked out on Friday to help an injured cyclist on the Bronco Trail in the Three Blind Mice area.

PENSAR said they got the call around around noon, working in mutual aid with the Penticton Fire Department, who were in contact with the cyclist and completing an initial assessment.

It was determined that due to the injuries and location, a helicopter long line extraction would be needed.

The Penticton SAR helicopter team, Eclipse Helicopters, and three ground teams were dispatched to the site to evacuate the cyclist to B.C. Ambulance Service.

PENSAR said the cyclist was stabilized and packaged into a stretcher, and attached to the long line for transport to a landing zone at D’Angelo Estate Winery, where they were transferred to B.C. Ambulance for further care.

Manager Kelvin Hall said he would like to thank the cyclist’s friends, Penticton Fire, B.C. Ambulance, Eclipse Helicopters, D’Angelo Estate Winery, and the SAR team for working together to get a successful outcome.

"This is the fourth call out for Penticton SAR since Wednesday. The team would like to remind the public that they provide rescue services 24/7, free of charge to the Penticton and surrounding area, and ask recreationalists to be prepared for the unexpected as they brace for what could be an exceptionally busy season," PENSAR said in their post.