Penticton's point Intersection construction heading to to South Main Street and Kinney Avenue 

Photo: City of Penticton

Construction crews will soon wrap up at Skaha Lake Road and Galt Avenue and switch to the next phase of work for the City of Penticton's point intersection group of projects.

Starting Tuesday, May 21, crews will shift to South Main Street and Kinney Avenue to install new underground utilities and complete traffic safety upgrades.

The city said this requires a temporary road closure between Dawson Avenue and Secrest Avenue, which will be in place during normal construction hours, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Also, Kinney Avenue (east of Skaha Lake Road) will be permanently closed and transformed into a greenspace for pedestrians and cyclists. A new pedestrian/cyclist flasher will also be installed to enhance safety.

In this section crews will be removing and replacing water, storm and electrical infrastructure, upgrading sidewalks, curbs and gutters, and installing new streetlights.

The city said construction is expected to extend into late summer.

The engineering department is reaching out to residents living in the immediate area to notify them of the temporary disruption, including details of the road detours.

Drivers travelling along Skaha Lake Road are reminded to watch for a detour on Saturday due to paving.

Work will also begin on Kinney Avenue south of Cherry Lane Shopping Centre starting Monday.

The city said while this will not require a full road closure, anyone travelling in this area should watch for signage and be aware that starting Tuesday, May 21, the entrances to the parking lot off Kinney Avenue may be temporarily closed during construction hours.

Access the shopping centre off can be done through Atkinson Street, Warren Avenue or Main Street.

The $10.5 million project, which includes the final leg of the lake-to-lake bike lane and other nearby traffic-calming and infrastructure improvements, began in May 2023 and is anticipated to be entirely completed by fall 2024.

For more details on road detours and the project timeline, visit penticton.ca/point-intersection.