Summerland teen sets off for Olympic trials in Toronto with the local community rooting for him

Photo: Contributed

"If an Olympian calls you at home and tells you you should do something, then you should do that."

It seems 17-year-old Casey McDermid has been destined for the competitive swimming life, after being spotted by Olympian Joanne Malar at just six years old and is now flying out for Olympic trials in Toronto on Saturday.

His mom, Linnaea McDermid, speaks proudly of his hard work before they head across Canada for his 200m butterfly race set for Monday.

It all began when Casey started swimming lessons at the Summerland pool and Malar, who was working there at the time, told his parents he needed to join competitive swimming and switch over to Summerland Orca Swim Club.

"Right from the start when he was little, he would tell us 'I'm gonna swim at the Olympics one day' and we [would say] 'Oh, um, yes, you are. Yes, you are.' But you know, it's a dream, right?" she said.

"And then you watch them put in the amount of hours and the training that they have to do to keep up at this level and to keep chasing these dreams, I'm just so proud of him. I'm amazed."

Casey has qualified for Swim Provincials, Westerns and Nationals alongside the Olympic Trials.

He's also set multiple club records since joining the Summerland Orca Swim Club.

Most recently, Casey placed 4th in BC in the 200m fly at the Swim BC Provincial Championships in March 2024, which was also the race that qualified him for Olympic trials.

"When you go to the swim meet, sometimes you're dealing with hundredths of seconds that you need to take off your time and you watch them and they put in hours and hours. You're waiting to see that they drop that hundreds of seconds and it's an emotional rollercoaster but you're so proud of them for just sticking with it," Linnaea added.

She hopes that he will be proud of his times no matter the outcome of the trials.

"I think it's still a big stretch for him at 17 to make the Olympic team, his goals are to make the 2028 Olympics in LA. But this will be a first good experience for him to see what it's like to swim at this level and to be surrounded by these other incredible swimmers."

When Casey goes to Nationals in July, he'll be competing in the 50m Fly, 100m Fly and 200m Fly.

"He still has time to qualify in others so he could potentially get more qualifications that he's swimming there," Linnaea said.

What's also been touching for the family is to see the amount of support come out for Casey.

"People who he's never met who have heard his story are coming up to him and saying, 'Congratulations' and 'Way to go' and 'Good luck', so I think that's pretty powerful for a 17 year old to feel the support of the entire community around him," Linnaea said.

"He coaches for Summerland too, with some of the younger swimmers. And so he'll have kids on the street coming up to him and [say] 'Good luck Coach Casey, I'm gonna watch you when you do your swims.'"

The kids at Trout Creek Elementary School also wanted to support Casey, raising $400 through their springtime marathon run.

Linnaea said she can't thank people enough for their support, especially after Edgehill Homes started a GoFundMe to help the family pay for expenses with the upcoming competition.

"They reached out and asked if they could start this up. And it's been a huge help. Travel is really expensive. Kids sports are expensive. Everything's expensive right now. So to have this help, it's a lifesaver for us."

To watch Casey compete, starting on May 13, check out aquatics streaming schedule online here.