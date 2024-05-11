Summerland scientist finds evidence that larger rootstocks prove fruitful in growing a more climate resilient apple

Casey Richardson

An agricultural research scientist working within Summerland’s research centre has discovered one key way to help grow a more climate-resilient apple.

Extreme heat in 2021 devastated tree fruits across the Okanagan and Similkameen, seeing considerably lower yields and deteriorated quality at harvest.

Dr. Hao Xu with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, discovered that "larger and more vigorous" rootstocks can play a key role in alleviating heat stress in Ambrosia apples.

She said studying the tree performance, the yield potential and fruit quality of the gala apple on field trials with apples produced from five rootstocks of differing size showed the largest gave the best advantages.

“When we were hit by the heat dome in late June and July—when the maximum temperature reached higher than 44 degrees Celsius— we saw a lot of sunburn damages on the apple, making them not marketable anymore,” she explained.

“However, we noticed that there is a difference in terms of the ratio of sunburn damage of apples on each tree. And that the larger dwarfing rootstocks resulted in a lot less sunburn-damaged fruit per tree.”

The team used an apple delta absorbance (DA) meter, a rapid and non-destructive handheld tool, to help in detecting and evaluating symptoms of sunburn browning at the pre-harvest stage.

The research showed that smaller rootstocks were more susceptible to heat stress because they have a smaller root volume, which limited water transporting capacity.

“They also have a smaller canopy. So they would have less canopy shading and less transmission of cooling during heat stress,” Xu added.

“If the larger rootstocks become available to growers at an affordable price, then the growers would have the opportunity to renovate or renew their orchards when necessary.”

She noted that since BC has particular rules about where seedlings can come from for orchardists, supply is often limited to the local market and the larger rootstock options can be in shorter supply.

Xu added that usually, the rootstock trials take at least 10 years because the team evaluates the tree growth and the yield potential, the cumulative yield and cumulative yield efficiency.

“It does require multi-year studies and then when there is the onset of stresses, abiotic stresses such as heat or drought or cold, we can evaluate the responses of the crops to those stresses,” she said.

Research continues between Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and local orchardists on finding more ways to grow fruit in a constantly changing climate.

“We try to host field demonstration whenever possible and we also present the results in the manuscripts or in technical briefs to industry, and we try to attend growers events and make presentations. We also collaborate with awesome growers from Vernon down to Osoyoos and in Cawston as well.”

Xu said keeping a healthy apple industry is very important to her, especially in continuing to support food security in the local market.

“It is significant to the local supply chains, if you remember when there was shut down during COVID, there were days that the only produce that we could see in the grocery store was the local apples. So I think it contributes a lot to the fruit security, the food security, and also contribute to the larger picture of the national fruit production as well,” she added.

“Under climate change, the weather extremes become more frequent, intensified and unpredictable. So I think embracing new rootstocks to the apple production, can help build up the resiliency to the unexpected situations in the future.”

The apple sunburn research was conducted in collaboration with Dr. Suzanne Blatt from Kentville Research and Development Centre, and Dr. Yoichiro Watanabe, Dr. Kelly Ross and Dr. Xiaotang Yang from Summerland Research and Development Centre. Danielle Ediger, Davis Iritani, Lana Fukumoto and Kandace Zurowski-Tiffin provided technical support.