Kaleden Fire Department accepting donations for annual fundraising yard sale

The Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department is a fundraising yard sale to aid the department, and will be collecting donation items to be sold during the coming weeks.

The annual event attract people from many surrounding communities. All purchases at the yard sale help the department purchase equipment for rescues, training and first responders, and a portion goes to local charities.

They accept donations of items from community members, which will then be put up for sale on Saturday June 1.

Anyone interested in donating items can drop them off on Wednesdays at the back of the Kaleden Fire Hall, located at 303 Lakehill Road in Kaleden.

Those who are unable to deliver items can request a free pickup at their home on the Wednesday before the yard sale, May 29. Reach out to the department at 250-497-8231 to arrange pickup. The department does not accept Ts, old electronics, mattresses, cribs, car seats or hazardous materials.

The yard sale will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at the fire hall, and all are welcome to attend.