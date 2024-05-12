More than 150 bylaw officers from around B.C. to gather in Penticton this week

Photo: Contributed

More than 150 bylaw officers from across B.C. are gathering in Penticton next week for a training conference.

The 54th annual Local Government Compliance and Enforcement Association (LGCEA) of BC training conference will take place May 14 to 17 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Center. It’s the first time the event has ever been held in Penticton.

The conference’s focus on knowledge sharing, networking, and professional development is crucial for ensuring that bylaw officers are equipped with the latest information to perform their roles effectively and safely, said Steffan Zamzow, LGCEA of BC president.

“Bylaw officers are essential pillars in the community, ensuring safety and compliance with local laws,” said Zamzow. “Their diligent efforts not only keep our neighbourhoods safe and secure but also shape the public’s daily interactions with local government.”

The bylaw profession includes members from various B.C. local governments such as general bylaw officers, parking enforcement, animal control, community safety officers and business license inspectors.

“Events like this are essential for fostering a strong community within the profession and for addressing the unique challenges faced by compliance and enforcement officers,” said Tina Mercier, former City of Penticton bylaw services manager who is now supporting the bylaw profession across B.C. being on the executive of the LGCEA.

The LGCEA will host workshops, educational presentations, vendor booths, and recognition awards which will be held at a banquet dinner held at the resort.

Included in the conference is a fundraiser through 50/50 tickets with 100 per cent proceeds going to the Penticton Youth Foundry.

The Foundry offers access to mental health and substance use support, physical and sexual healthcare, peer support and social services to young people.