Cops for Kids Jail & Bail event coming to Penticton, seeing civilians 'arrested' and serving time to promote donations

Photo: RCMP A Kelowna Cops for Kids event.

Police will be targeting some law-abiding citizens for a change next week, all as part of a lighthearted fundraising event benefitting local kids.

The Cops for Kids Jail & Bail event takes place Wednesday, May 15. Off-duty RCMP members will be arresting prominent Pentictonites and parading them before a judge at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.

They will then be sentenced to a brief incarceration at the mall, during which time they will rely on donations for the Cops for Kids in order to be released.

This will be the first year the event runs in Penticton. It has been popular in other communities throughout southeastern B.C.

“Families turn to Cops for Kids when there’s nowhere else to turn and so we’ve got to work even harder to be able to assist these families when they need it most,” explains event organizer and Cops for Kids team member Cst. Liz Vant Erve, from the Penticton RCMP.

“Our requests for financial assistance have grown exponentially, and so we rely on the success of our events to provide that assistance for a child in crisis.”

Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation consists of "a group of dedicated RCMP members and friends, committed to raising funds for children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis within southeastern British Columbia."

Wednesday's event promises to be a fun way to raise money for the cause, and there is still time to nominate a friend, a loved one, a co-worker, or even yourself to be "arrested" and participate. Call (250) 801.4438 or email the summons form to [email protected] to arrange the arrest!