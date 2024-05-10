Penticton tourism marketer shares worries about climate change, capacity for visitors

Photo: Castanet Staff

Penticton's main tourism body has climate change, travel bans and changes to short-term rentals top of mind when looking at future challenges to marketing the city as a destination.

At a public city council meeting this week, Thom Tischik, executive director of Travel Penticton, provided an update on the organization's activities including a a forward outlook. Travel Penticton receives taxpayer money to promote Penticton through the Municipal Regional District Tax.

On Tuesday, Tischik outlined work the organization has done recently including working to attract conferences and getting messaging about what Penticton has to offer out to other communities in Canada and beyond.

He also spoke about the future, highlighting "challenges and considerations" to their operations.

"One is climate change. It's real weather events, heat domes, atmospheric rivers, droughts, snow conditions, big freeze events, these are all things that directly affect the visitors coming here," Tischik explained, adding that smoke, whether it is from local fires or drifting in from nearby, is another major turn-off for visitors.

"I will tell you right now that August, which used to be the big month for tourism, is tough to book and people are very cautious to book in August now. And that's because that August is known to be the fire month."

Another concern is highway closures, such as the rockslide that continues to impact Highway 97 north of Summerland or during wildfires, and government travel bans, like the much-debated ban instituted in summer 2023 restricting non-essential travel to the Okanagan in general.

And short-term rentals, a subject Tischik called "complex," are also in the mix. Recent changes to provincial laws requiring those operating Airbnb-style rentals to have principal residency on the property, and limiting them to one rental per property, have rippled throughout the tourism industry.

"I will say that it has had a significant effect on people's desire to travel to many communities and not just Penticton this has been a real challenge for us, and I think in fact is a real challenge for the visitors," Tischik said.

"I'm not saying [the short-term rentals] are all gone because we all know they're not all gone. It's just that the landscape has changed considerably, and it's something we need to adapt to. We need to look at current motel and hotel inventory versus future need.

Tischik said he is "always wondering" which motel, of the dwindling number in Penticton, is going to be sold next.

"And what's going to happen to that motel, is it going to be torn down and turned into either BC Housing or it's going to be a development, or some other facility?" Tischik said.

"So from from my standpoint, it's a concern as to what we have here for good quality, affordable and desirable accommodations."

He concluded by saying the main goal for the future remains to build attractive, affordable capacity for visitors in Penticton and, though he noted he does not like the term, fill out "the shoulder season."