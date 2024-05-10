Okanagan Falls winery achieves certificate in sustainable practices

Photo: Noble Ridge

Noble Ridge Vineyard & Winery in Okanagan Falls has become the first Canadian winery to achieve certification through the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association's "Biosphere Sustainable Commitment Program."

The program prepares businesses for a "globally recognized certification, to show alignment of business operations with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Thompson Okanagan Biosphere Destination Certification."

The certification involved years of work switching from conventional farming to sustainable farming practices, which involved reducing use of synthetic fertilizers, sprays and irrigation water.

Noble Ridge achieved the Sustainable Winegrowing BC certification in 2021, and decided to go further through the TOTA program, implementing changes like using eco-friendly glass for bottling, developing a waste management program, composting, insectaries, geo thermal energy, solar panels and much more.

Noble ridge was founded in Okanagan Falls in 2001, and states its belief that "sustainable living applies to every aspect of the day – in the vineyard, in the winery, in the tasting room and in the daily lives of its guests and its team."