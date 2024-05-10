Heartbreaking fire devastates historical church in Greenwood

Photo: Boundary Heritage

A massive overnight fire has wiped out multiple buildings in the City of Greenwood, causing heartache in the community.

The blaze reportedly started in St. Jude's Anglican Church, which dates back to 1901, and spread to other nearby structures including a historical elementary school building. No injuries have yet been reported.

Christopher Stevenson, former City of Greenwood councillor and avid local historian who operates the popular Facebook group Boundary Heritage, said the loss is devastating.

He heard about it early Friday morning, and when the photos started pouring in, it was a a punch to the gut.

"You know, you get that feeling of that whole body adrenaline rush when you think about something," Stevenson said.

The church was the second oldest one in Greenwood, behind Sacred Heart Church, built in 1898. Stevenson said he has been hearing all day from people who have memories of St. Jude's having a special place in their family.

"123 years of community events were [held there], the most important events in people's lives. Funerals, weddings, baptisms, Sunday services, community events all happen at that church. Buildings and places are important because of what they mean to people. They're important, because people are connected to them," Stevenson said.

"And you really don't get too much more community meaning or significance than a church or school. It's the heart of the community."

Stevenson is a strong advocate for protecting sites like St. Jude's, particularly in Boundary Country's smaller municipalities, not just for the sake of heritage, but for the local economy.

"In Greenwood's case, when you look at what Greenwood has to offer, it really is built right now and in the future on its history, its heritage. That's why people go there, why people take pictures of the place, why it's mentioned and photographed," Stevenson said.

"It doesn't have an industry. It's got heritage and the thing with heritage is it's something that has to be there, you can't build it, you can't create that heritage."

During his time on the Regional District of Kootenay-Boundary board, Stevenson chaired a feasibility study for a heritage registry in the Boundary, which could potentially have opened up either private or public owners of historical buildings to formally register and open doors to grant funding for upgrades such as fire suppression systems.

However, he said the board ultimately shelved the feasibility study without taking further action, citing affordability.

Stevenson understands the concern about cost, given the relatively small economy of the Boundary region, but thinks government at all levels should decide to make protecting heritage buildings from incidents like this a priority before it's too late.

"All it takes is one wire," Stevenson said. He noted that, in recent years, many heritage locations without fire suppression systems in the region have gone up in flames, whether accidentally or, in some cases, by arson.

"We have suffered a huge loss last night. Are we going to learn and do anything about it? Or are we just waiting for the next one to go [up in flames], because realistically, it's not a case of if, it's a case of when."

The cause of the St. Jude's church fire is not yet known.