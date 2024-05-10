Summerland mayor concerned about frustrations at Highway 97 rockslide site as summer approaches

Photo: AIM Roads The Highway 97 rockslide site in 2023.

Summerland RCMP continue to work on traffic enforcement in the rockslide zone north of town, as the mayor casts a wary eye on the busy tourist season ahead.

Highway 97 north of Summerland has been reduced to two lanes for many months, following a substantial landslide that occurred in late August last year.

At Thursday's Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board meeting, Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes asked a delegation of RCMP members including regional Supt. Beth McAndie and Summerland detachment's Sgt. Paul Bentham about the corridor of Highway 97, which continues to see intermittent closures and decreased speed zones.

Holmes said he has been happy to see RCMP presence on the roads recently, pulling over speeders and aggressive drivers, but shared his worry about the months to come.

"I think there's really a growing frustration amongst people throughout the valley who drive that highway on a regular basis. And nobody seems to know how long [rockslide work] is going to last ... as tourist season approaches, it looks like it's not going to be cleared up, looks like we're going to have a summer with that one-lane traffic going through and closures," Holmes said.

"So I'm just wondering, is there anything that can be done, knowing that's going to be the situation? Is there anything you can do proactively to, you know, to be aware of that and deal with that?"

Supt. McAndie deferred to the Ministry of Transportation for specific information about the slide area, though added that she provides her two cents when asked.

"I definitely, obviously communicate my concerns with the impacts that we'll have on traffic this summer," McAndie said.

Sgt. Bentham added anecdotally that they speak with flaggers and managers on the ground frequently, and said they are finding themselves in a "tough balance" between wanting to get the road flowing again, and keeping travellers safe.

"The fact that no one was injured or killed during the initial slide is an absolute miracle. So I know they have a tough job to try to balance that in terms of timing and ensuring it slide doesn't happen again," Bentham said.

Neither spoke to any change in plans to traffic control or police presence beyond what has already been in place.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure recently spoke to Castanet and shared that work will continue at the slide site throughout the summer, though they hope to have less-frequent lengthy traffic stoppages.