Police presence in downtown Penticton Thursday morning leads to no charges

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

Heavy police presence on Penticton's Main Street Thursday morning resulted in no criminal charges.

According to Cst. Kelly Brett, just after 9 a.m., police responded to a call to the area of Nanaimo Avenue and Main Street for reports of a disturbance potentially involving an edged weapon.

Castanet witnessed multiple police cruisers and undercover vehicles, as well as both plainclothes and uniformed officers, on scene outside a pawn shop just south of the intersection. One man was in handcuffs.

A police dog handler and dog were also on scene.

Brett said in an emailed statement that one male was taken into custody, and later released.

"Investigation into the matter was completed and no charges are being forwarded [to the Crown for prosecution consideration] at this time," Brett said.