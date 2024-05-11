Summerland museum jumps back to 1909 with a photo of Scout Troops swimming in Okanagan Lake

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society The Summerland Scout Troop is seen "cooling off" during their swimming lessons in 1909.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society's Throwback Thursday was themed this week after a challenge from another museum came out to share a "cooling off" photo from their collection.

The Westbank Museum & Visitor Centre challenged all the Okanagan museums to pick the perfect photo with the temperatures in B.C.'s Southern Interior forecasted to reach the 30s this weekend,

"This photo takes us back to Crescent Beach on the shores of Lake Okanagan 115 years ago. The boys pictured are members of the Summerland Scout Troop and are seen here "cooling off" during their swimming lessons in 1909. We love their modest swimsuits and steely expressions," the museum said in their post.

According to the museum, the Summerland Scout Troop was established in the same year as the photo was taken and was the first of its kind in the Okanagan.

"In fact, in 1909 it was one of only three scout troops in BC. Initially called the 'Summerland Boy Scout Association,' the group soon evolved into the 1st Summerland Scout Troop."

The troop has 30 boys who would meet at Friday nights at 8 p.m. at the Empire Hall in Lower Town.

"The group and its leaders really were pioneers, as it wasn't until June 12, 1914 that “The Canadian General Council of the Boy Scouts Association” was created by an Act of Parliament, and the Scout Movement in Canada became official," the museum added.

The Summerland museum also challenged other museums throughout the Okanagan to join in and pick their best "cooling off" photo.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.