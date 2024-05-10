Princeton Ground Search & Rescue team joined up with fellow SAR teams for swift water rescue training

The Princeton Ground Search & Rescue had a few members getting wet this past weekend to build up their training badges, during a trip to the Chilliwack River for swift water training.

Five of their team members joined members from the Kent Harrison Search and Rescue team, the Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue team, the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue - CCSAR team, and other members of the emergency service industry.

The Level 3 training had members working for two full days in the water.

"Congratulations to you all! Now time for a well deserved rest," GSAR shared in their social media post.

Check out the photo gallery above for shots of their training in action.