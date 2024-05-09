South Okanagan RCMP working to 'decipher' changes to drug decriminalization rules

Photo: Contributed

RCMP in the South Okanagan are still sorting out what changes to drug decriminalization laws will mean for them locally on the ground.

Last month, the province — which in 2021 asked the federal government to “decriminalize” possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use — asked the federal government to amend its exemption from drug laws to “re-criminalize” both possession and use in public places such as hospitals and parks for public safety reasons.

The federal government granted that request this week. The pilot project decriminalization of small amounts of drugs such as heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine remains, and now RCMP are working on understanding what the changes in where it can be used mean for their powers to intervene in situations.

At Thursday's Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen meeting, Supt. Beth McAndie said she and her South Okanagan team, and beyond, are working to "decipher new changes as it relates to public consumption."

Another RCMP member at the meeting explained they are still "essentially figuring out how it'll play out," and said the change in legislation may just give officers more leverage to deal with problematic areas of drug consumption, and move folks along to "create less conflict."

McAndie noted that provincial stats still show that most overdoses occur inside and continue to increase, and that a large majority are happening within Indigenous populations, a trend she called "deeply concerning."

"It's important that we continue to communicate and support each other through conversations like we're having today," she told the RDOS board of directors.

"[And] working with Interior Health and working with the BC Association of Chiefs of Police, as they are continuously getting invited to the table to have conversations with the province on the impacts of these decisions. So, more to follow. And I'm happy to have these discussions as I learn pretty much daily on the impacts this is going to have locally."