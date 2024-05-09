Penticton ready to host Adventure Racing World Championships in 2025

Photo: Nathan Karsgarrd

International athletes will be in Penticton next year to race through the vast wilderness of the Okanagan's backyard in a world championship of adventure sport.

The 2025 Adventure Racing World Championships will be coming to town next September, bringing in more than 440 athletes and 1,700 support crew from around the world.

“This is an exciting opportunity to showcase Penticton and the entire region for a world audience,” Jeff Plant, the city’s sport and event supervisor said in a press release.

“We all know we’re so lucky to call such a spectacular setting home and this is a chance to promote Penticton and inject a serious economic boost during shoulder season. Hosting this world championship will add to our reputation as the place to be for these types of events.”

The adventure race is an endurance event that will see athletes trek, mountain bike and paddle more than 700 kilometres throughout the province by using maps and compasses to navigate their way.

The race sign-up, conference and expo will be in Penticton before teams are transferred to a remote start. The finish line will be in Penticton and open for 10 days. Fast teams are expected to finish in five days.

“We’re so excited to bring the Adventure Racing World Championships to our home community,” Lyndie Hill of Hoodoo Adventures said.

“The vibe and commitment these athletes and their crews bring is so special. Teams come from around the world to test themselves and to embrace the culture of the community. We know Penticton will be an exceptional host and want to thank the city for their support.”

According to Expedition Canada, it has been 20 years since the last world champs was hosted in the country. More information about the race can be found online here.

Council agreed to provide financial support totalling $50,000 ($40,000 cash and $10,000 value in-kind) to support the event. The event is expected to have an estimated $2.5 million in direct and indirect economic impact for the local economy.

Contributed Adventure Racing World Series