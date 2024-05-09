Local South Okanagan McDonald's restaurants raise $10.5K on McHappy Day

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

McHappy Day was a resounding success at South Okanagan McDonald's locations this week.

On Wednesday, partial proceeds from all purchases at the locations in Penticton and Osoyoos went to Ronald McDonald House Charities, and their work providing resources for families travelling from regions like the South Okanagan to bigger cities when their child needs medical care.

The South Okanagan restaurants had a $10K goal, and owner Inder Mann is thrilled to say they exceeded that.

"We raised $10,554.33 with the support of our wonderful Penticton and Osoyoos communities," Mann said.

"I am very thankful to our great communities for supporting this amazing cause."

He added his thanks to the volunteers who participated for their "tremendous support."