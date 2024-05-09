Legal battle between Penticton soccer club and ex-employee seeking payment heats up

Photo: File photo

A Penticton soccer club has fired back after a miffed ex-employee handed them a lawsuit alleging she is owed more than $33K.

Jacquie Hertlein filed a civil lawsuit at the end of April and named the Pinnacles Football Club, a non-profit youth soccer association, as the defendant.

Hertlein became the U14 Boys Excelsior District Team coach in 2021. In the lawsuit, Hertlein alleged that the breach of contract happened when she was an employee from April 2022 to October 2023 and had negotiated a contract.

She claimed to have been fired without cause by the board in October 2023 and requested payment for alleged unpaid wages and other fees owed.

The Pinnacles filed their reply on Wednesday, denying all of the allegations and stating that Hertlein was an independent contractor, and as such, has "no entitlements to vacation pay, notice of termination, or other items under the B.C. Employment Standards Act."

The filing denies that the club breached the terms of the agreement or in any way wrongfully dismissed her.

And even if she were an employee, the claim continues, the club had a right to fire her. The claim alleges that in October of 2023, Hertlein organized a season-ending party at the Pinnacles clubhouse for the players of two of the teams that she coached, and misappropriated funds.

The claim states that Hertlein asked the parents of the players to each donate $10 to cover the cost of the food and drinks at the party and collected various funds from the parents, while charging the cost of the party to the Pinnacles team credit card.

The claim further alleges that Hertlein then failed to pay back the funds she had collected for the party, instead keeping the cash for herself.

None of the allegations in the lawsuit have yet been proven in court, and all named parties have a right to respond with countersuits.