Thrills for Mom at Penticton Speedway this weekend

Photo: Penticton Speedway

The Penticton Speedway is offering a way to give Mom some high-octane thrills this Mother's Day weekend.

On Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12, the Speedway is hosting the 2024 Malicious Monster Truck Tour that promises to be a family-friendly event full of fun.

Five monster trucks will be on scene to roar through the obstacle course to the cheers of the crowd.

Plus, new this year is a Tough Truck contest that locals can enter to win cash.

"You think you have a Tough Truck? Take on the Tough Truck event, 4x4x 2x4....bring that trusty beater if it's on deaths door and finish it off while competing for prize money," reads a press release from the Speedway.

Plus, Smoke Dem Bones ribs will be there offering their delicious food with local owner Barb Hoolaeff, who is at the helm of the only female owned and operated ribber trailer in Western Canada.

Event tickets for the evening show Saturday and afternoon show Sunday range from $15 to $25 for general admission, and are $50 for tailgate parking admission. They are available online here.