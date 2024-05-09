Penticton winery launches Support, ship and sip charity campaign to support BC Hospitality Foundation

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton winery is entering into its fifth annual Support, ship and sip charity campaign, aiming to raise funds for the BC Hospitality Foundation.

Throughout the month of May, Township 7 Winery will be donating $10 from every online purchase to the BCHF, in addition to collecting direct donations on behalf of the charity.

"The campaign has been moved to May in 2024 as historically it is a strong month for online sales with the release of our spring wines, we want to ensure we maximize our return to this important cause," the winery team said in a press release.

The contributions will directly aid BCHF's mission of providing essential financial assistance to those in need within the hospitality industry.

"As a member of the hospitality community, we understand the challenges faced by our peers," Mike Raffen, General Manager Township 7 Vineyard and Winery said.

"We are grateful for the support of our customers and community in helping us make a positive impact through Support, Ship & Sip. Together, we can make a difference for those in our industry who need it most."

Alana Dickson, executive director of the BC Hospitality Foundation, said the need to support individuals has dramatically increased.

"We couldn’t do what we do without the support of our donors, and fundraising campaigns like Support, Ship and Sip with Township 7," she added.

Supporters can join Township 7 Winery in their efforts by visiting township7.com during the month of May to make a purchase or make a direct donation.