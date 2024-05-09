Beloved local baker moving on from long tenure in Penticton

Casey Richardson

“You just never know what kind of goodness you can spread if you just let it happen.”

A beloved community figure and local bakery owner is moving on to her next big project, which means the last days for Honey Toast cafe and bakery in downtown Penticton.

Owner and operator Kristen "Fergy" Ferguson announced the bakery's departure on Monday, which means the cafe will close its doors on May 26 permanently.

“I am very happy that I announced it on a day that we were closed,” she said. “It was very touching, lots of people, lots of memories of special little things that Nautical Dog Cafe and our team and Honey Toast Cafe, impacted people's families.”

The social media post saw an overwhelming response from the community, with many well wishes and notes that the shop would be sorely missed.

Fergy originally moved to Penticton in 2016, when she opened the Nest & Nectar, always bringing out homemade treats and sweets for the community.

Fergy then spent three years at the Skaha Lake Marina running Nautical Dog Café before opening Honey Toast, receiving multiple community awards for their food and work environment, and fundraising for many local charities and community organizations.

She also hosted kids' cooking classes, teaching them the basics of food preparation.

For the first time in a while, Fergy will be moving on to a venture outside of the city and outside of baking.

“I have been working on a project since COVID,” she said. “When COVID happened, we had to take a step back from food and beverage and there was a post that went out on Facebook, somebody asking if anyone was available to bring some groceries and whatnot to their mom that was stuck at home.”

Fergy reached out, and found the woman couldn't get out of the house to go shopping, so she offered to help out.

“They gave us a pretty daunting grocery list, mostly including meals and toilet paper. We found in that, as those requests started coming in, that a lot of people wanted frozen meals and meals for their senior parents that were not very nutritious and not very delicious,” she added.

“We decided to start making meals for seniors and delivering them and thinking it was just going to be something to do until the two-week COVID thing ended and we could all go back to work.

“But it ended up being just about a year project and we had over 160 clients.”

That work also expanded into connecting little kids who had to cancel their extracurricular activities and stay home from school, to become pen pals with seniors.

“Then COVID lifted the veil, and we all got back to work,” she said. “Ever since then, everybody has experienced the [increased] cost of living and groceries and things like that.”

Fergy said she was concerned about the impact on seniors and decided to work on expanding her idea of providing low-income seniors with healthy food to eat.

“It's basically just expanded into a gigantic project that is happening sooner than I thought,” she said. “We kind of very gently put our feelers out to the community of anybody that might want a cute little coffee shop on Front Street and that sale happened very quickly and efficiently also. So it's all come together in a nice, neat little package.”

Fergy said the decision didn’t come easily, as the baked goods she and her team have provided have become very near and dear to a lot of families that have come into their shop.

“Penticton has made all my dreams come true and I couldn't be more grateful so thank you for having me, thank you for loving me,” she said.

“When people are having a bad day, or they're having a good day, and one of their first thoughts is ‘We need to go see Fergie and the girls down at Honey Toast,’ it means a lot.”

Fergy said that opening Honey Toast cafe and bakery was getting to see the love of her life come to fruition, by bringing all her grandparents' recipes, and other family recipes, here.

“Just this last weekend, we made a beautiful birthday cake for a little girl who was turning three. And we had done their bridal shower cake, their wedding cake, their gender reveal cake, their baby shower cake, the first, second and now third birthday. We're a small part of their family or a small part of their joy.”

She doesn’t plan to stop baking but rather will do it in more of a social setting for friends and family.

Honey Toast Cafe will close its doors at the end of May, and Fergy plans on taking some time off before things take shape in September with her new venture. She said to keep an eye out for an announcement in the future.

The new occupants of #66 Front Street are still yet-to-be announced.