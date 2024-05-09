South Okanagan Tim Hortons locations raise $71K for local pediatric charity

Photo: Contributed

South Okanagan Tim Hortons customers helped spread many smiles this year through a hugely successful Smile Cookie Week.

The annual fundraiser at all Summerland, Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos locations ran from April 29 to May 5, seeing 100 per cent of all purchases of their signature smile cookies going to the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre, a non-profit which provides pediatric rehabilitation to children with developmental delays and injuries.

And now the results are in. The fundraiser pulled in a whopping $71,048.99.

"We are immensely grateful for the overwhelming support from the community extended towards the OSNS Legacy Foundation this year. This annual campaign saw unprecedented participation and enthusiasm from our community, marking a milestone in our journey of giving back," reads a celebratory post from the Stawarz family that owns the Tim Hortons locations locally.



":A feature of this year’s campaign was the introduction of the never before-released Confetti Smile Cookie and increased donation price. Despite the change, our community warmly embraced the new addition, amplifying our impact. We extend our sincerest appreciation to our valued guests, dedicated team members and the entire community whose support made this success possible."

They also thanked the many volunteers and donation collectors who spread the word and brought in the dough for a local cause.



“The spirit and enthusiasm shown by the Tim Hortons team inspires our community to actively engage in this feel-good campaign. The funds raised during Smile Cookie Week are playing a pivotal role in advancing the OSNS Legacy Foundation's mission to stabilize pediatric rehabilitation in our community," said Megan Windeler, community engagement lead with the OSNS Legacy Foundation.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to the South Okanagan Tim Hortons team and to our community for making a meaningful impact on so many children and families in the South Okanagan Similkameen."