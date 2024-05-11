South Okanagan Member of Parliament Richard Cannings hosting virtual town hall to address federal dental care plan questions

Photo: File photo MP Richard Cannings in the House of Commons

South Okanagan-West Kootenay Member of Parliament Richard Cannings has announced a virtual town hall meeting to answer questions about a new federal dental plan championed by his party, the NDP.

Starting May 1, the program, which is part of a joint agreement between the NDP and the Liberal government coalition, saw nearly two million Canadian seniors eligible for the dental care plan.

Cannings has long been a champion of universal dental care, calling poor dental health "a visible sign of poverty," and his party has been pushing for it for many decades. The plan is set to roll out in stages, with seniors in the first wave.

But in a press release issued Wednesday, Cannings expressed his opinion that NDP-opposed Conservative Party members have been attacking the program, and the goal of his town hall meeting is to dispel myths.

“We’ve heard from seniors and providers that they are receiving either not enough information or misleading information from those that do not believe all Canadians should have dental or pharmacare coverage. This town hall will offer some clarity and give some straight answers on how to access the care that they need," Cannings said.

"Since the dental plan rolled out, we’ve put immense pressure on the government to get it right. As such we’ve seen new announcements on Canadians being able to visit any dentist, regardless of whether a provider has ‘opted-in’. Starting on July 8, established CDCP fees can be billed directly to Sun Life, the plan’s operator, by any dentist. You can choose your own dentist and present your Sun Life card just like any other insurance coverage.”

The press release also assured seniors who have already registered for the plan will have received a welcome package from Sun Life and, if not, they can call 1-833-537-4342 to check their application status.

Anyone 70 and above who missed early phone registration can register online along with those 65-69. The rollout will continue for adults with a valid Disability Tax Credit and/or children under 18 can start registration on June 1.

The rest of eligible Canadians will be able to register in 2025.

Cannings will address questions at his virtual town hall on May 13 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Registration is not required.

"We’ve fought hard for our dental coverage and pharmacare plans because we believe that everyone should have equal access to health coverage. That means that people living on low income, young families struggling to get by, and the seniors who are living on a fixed income," Cannings said.

"We can’t sit by and watch the world get more expensive. This is a concrete measure that will help make life easier for those that need it most. I hope this town hall helps those get the information they need.”

Information on how to view or participate in the town hall can be found online here.