Duel in the Desert back in Penticton featuring epic canoe races on Skaha Lake

Photo: Duel in the Desert

Duelling paddles are returning to Penticton, as the city's longest running sporting event gears up this weekend.

The 16th annual Duel in the Desert outrigger canoe racing event takes place on Sunday, May 11, as the second race in the Canadian Outrigger Racing Canoe Association Cup race series.

Thirty-seven crews with 222 athletes will race in the six-person canoe challenge on Skaha Lake.

Then, an additional 60 or more paddlers will participate in 10-kilometre small boat races, featuring one and two-person outrigger canoes, surfskis, and an assortment of other small paddlecraft.



"We are always very excited to host this long-running event," said Penticton Paddle Sports president, Launa Maundrell, in a press release issued Wednesday.

"Traditionally we have incredible weather and it looks like this year is no exception. Most of the crews are from the Lower Mainland and Alberta so they are always happy to see the sunny Penticton weather. The crews from Edmonton have not even been on the water yet due to the cold."

The public is welcome to come to Skaha Lake to cheer on the participants, including Penticton's own crews that have already had a promising start to their racing season.

Penticton Paddle Sports has three teams entered this weekend in each of the three heats, which run at 9 a.m, 10:30 a.m and 12:30 p.m over a 15-kilometre course.

For more information on local paddlesports, click here.