High tea and healing: South Okanagan Canadian Mental Health Association celebrates Mental Health Week

Photo: CMHA South Okanagan

It was an afternoon of high tea and healing at the Canadian Mental Health Association's recent celebration of Mental Health Week in Penticton.

The event took place at the Unity Clubhouse, a mental health-focused hub in Penticton which offers meals to vulnerable people in the community, and provides suicide prevention training, mental health first aid training, psycho-social rehabilitation and many more mental health education programs.

This year, the theme of Mental Health Week was "healing through compassion," so the clubhouse members decided to celebrate in style.

“The world is such an overwhelming place, a lot of people are looking for love, comfort and peace, and that’s what Unity Clubhouse is all about,” said clubhouse coordinator Monika Belovska, in a press release.

“We decided to celebrate mental health week by having a special tea party to show our clients that we care about them, they matter, and they are important. By celebrating together, we reduce stress and produce feel-good hormones instead.”

The lighthearted event was a hit as everyone enjoyed the traditional high tea trappings: Delectable scones, tea sandwiches, cakes, chocolate covered strawberries and, of course, tea, all on fine china.

“It was lovely to see everyone dressed up, talking and laughing at the high tea,” said CMHA executive director Leah Schulting.

"Celebrating together over a meal or a fancy high tea not only fosters more positive mental health but also supports the development of stronger connections with others."

The Canadian Mental Health Association has been operating its South Okanagan branch since 1991. For more information on the non-profit and its programming, click here.