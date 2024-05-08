Penticton Rotary Club meat draw fundraiser nets jaw-dropping $13K for local charity initiatives

Photo: Rotary Club of Penticton Rotarians at work at the annual meat draw fundraiser at the Barley Mill Pub in Penticton.

The Rotary Club of Penticton's yearly meat draw fundraiser was a resounding success.

In an announcement on social media Tuesday, the charitable club gushed that they raised a whopping $13,194.70.

"These funds will be used for local Rotary initiatives, such as the Starfish school food hampers program and the Penticton Hospital Oncology support program," they explain.

"A huge 'thank you' to our incredible volunteers and our amazing partners. And a special 'thank you' to the management and staff of The Barley Mill for all your support in making this fundraiser a big success."