First three months of 2024 see spikes in some types of crime in Penticton

Penticton RCMP Supt. Beth McAndie attended council Tuesday with a first quarter update on crime trends, sharing with elected officials the broad trends and hard numbers of what police have been seeing and doing in the city since the start of 2024.

Spike in sexual crimes?

Sexual offences are up 21 per cent from 2023, and McAndie noted that the City of Penticton only created a Special Victims Unit in 2019.

Coun. Amelia Boultbee wondered why there has been such an increase in these types of crimes despite the SVU establishment.

McAndie, who spent 10 years working in SVUs herself in other locations, said it takes time to build trust in such a program.

She suggested it is possible that there are not in fact more sexual assaults being perpetrated, but instead, they are being more consistently reported.

Thefts and break-ins

Property crime is down 23 per cent from this quarter year over year. But within that umbrella, specific business break-and-enters are up 95 per cent.

“We continue to monitor closely as our teams are hearing from our community that they are continuing to be impacted by property crimes. Business break-and-enters predominantly involved entry through broken glass windows, doors or damaged doors, with theft occurring in nearly half of the cases, often targeting cash,” McAndie said.

“Notably, a series of breaking enters at fast food establishment involved the theft of safes, leading to the identification and arrest of a repeat offender.”

Another trend during this period was a target on storage areas, with tools being the most commonly stolen item. There is also often an increase in bike theft reporting during the first quarter of the year.

“The theft often [has occurred] sometime between when the bike was stored in the fall and not being noticed as missing until the spring. Other bikes thefts frequently occur outside owners residences,” McAndie explained.

“We continue to encourage the public to lock up their home’s storage sheds and bikes when unattended.”

The problem people

McAndie also touched on a newly adopted methodology to modernize a repeat offender management program, which utilizes data-driven responses and investigations into known likely re-offenders.

“Within the first two days of the rollout, the Crime Reduction Unit took action on to identify defenders committing crime and breaching conditions of their probation are both. Both were held in custody by the courts for a period of time,” McAndie said.

“The repeat offender management program will continue to develop with in the detachment and ongoing assessments will be made by our criminal intelligence analysts to ensure the most appropriate persons are identified for this program."

New initiatives

Other focuses included education regarding fraud, specifically targeted at seniors, education regarding internet safety, specifically targeted at youth, and implementation of restorative justice programs when appropriate.

McAndie was also pleased to provide an update on the Integrated Community Response Team, which launched last year and pairs nurses trained in mental health response with police.

“Data collection has revealed that since January of this year, there have been over 300 interactions which include client contacts where meaningful interactions were had and resources were provided,” McAndie said.

“The number of police files was 191. And this includes police files where our integrated crisis response team took the lead in the report or provided documented assistance to members out on the road. As we continue to normalize the team we're looking to perfect how we capture the work this team is doing within our records management system, and really better reflect the work and impact this team is having within the community.”

Looking forward, the detachment is gearing up for the busier tourist season, with a plan to increase police visibility in the community to enhance a sense of safety.

The detachment, in coordination with the City of Penticton's public safety director Julie Czeck, has also refined its "See Something, Say Something" campaign to better clarify what instances require calling RCMP, or when bylaw may be more appropriate.

