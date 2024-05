Photo: McLaren Park Arena

Penticton residents near McLaren Park Arena need not be alarmed by emergency personnel and loud noises Wednesday morning.

City staff are holding an emergency drill exercise on May 8 at 10 a.m. It will serve to practice evacuation procedures.

Alarms will go off during that time.

"The exercise will be limited to the facility and will not impact traffic in the neighbourhood," reads a city press release issued Tuesday.