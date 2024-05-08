On the Street: Are you supporting the Vancouver Canucks or Edmonton Oilers in the second-round NHL playoffs?

Casey Richardson

Tensions are heating up between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers fans in the South Okanagan after a social media post from a boisterous Canucks fan upset about a local restaurant "supporting a rival" NHL team on Monday went viral.

The post appeared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, from a user named "Brayden," who was very vocal about his displeasure seeing a sign from the restaurant which, at the time, showed support for the Edmonton Oilers with no mention of the Canucks.

So Castanet hit the streets to ask people what team they’re cheering for and if their team loses, will they cheer for the other Canadian team as they make their way through the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

While a majority of the people we spoke to supported to Canucks (or perhaps didn't want to go on camera cheering for the Oilers), everyone agreed they would cheer on the other Canadian team if their team was out.

The Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks will face each other in the second-round NHL playoff series Wednesday in Vancouver.

The Oilers and Canucks are the only two Canadian teams among eight remaining in Stanley Cup playoffs.