Penticton fentanyl bust hits snag before sentencing as lawyers clash over guilty man's intent

Photo: Castanet

A South Okanagan man will have to wait to learn his potential jail sentence for a fentanyl bust after lawyers presented conflicting interpretations of the situation.

Derek T. Johnson, born in 1985, appeared before Justice Steven Wilson in BC Supreme Court Tuesday expecting to be sentenced for theft and drug charges to which he had previously pleaded guilty.

Court heard that in September 2021 a truck was reported stolen in the South Okanagan.

It was found the next day in Penticton spray-painted black.

RCMP officers saw Johnson get into the vehicle and followed, eventually ending up at a motel. When confronted by police he tried to flee on foot but was caught and arrested.

He had a cell phone, roughly $700 in cash, and a backpack with 11 bags of fentanyl in various colours, 51.6 grams in total.

Two were a mix of fentanyl and benzodiazepine, which court heard renders the fentanyl more dangerous. More fentanyl, a scale, and Johnson’s ID plus another man’s ID were found inside the truck.

The evidence, all tallied, according to the Crown, pointed police to believe Johnson was preparing and cutting the fentanyl himself for distribution, an opinion his defence lawyer later questioned.

This was Johnson's first time being caught for drug trafficking, though court heard he has since admitted to doing it in the past.

Outside of drugs, court heard that Johnson has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2013, featuring many instances of ignoring court orders and property crimes, plus a handful of assaults and skirmishes with police.

Johnson was in a residential recovery program while awaiting sentencing, from which he graduated, and evidence shared points to the fact that the has “turned his life around," in the words of the Crown.

But the Crown also noted the seriousness of the ongoing overdose crisis in British Columbia, to which fentanyl is a chief contributor.

Johnson's lawyer, Nelson Selamaj, argued for a conditional sentence served in the community. He argued that the lack of weapons and violence in this incident were points in Johnson's favour, and claimed that Johnson was looking to support his own habit, not make a career out of selling drugs like other, more sophisticated traffickers.

However, the Crown remained concerned about Johnson's lengthy history of drug entanglement and relapse, and questioned whether a sentence served in the community would be fair to that community, and pointed to the amount and nature of the fentanyl seized as evidence of intent to distribute.

Proceedings hit a snag when Justice Wilson asked for clarity regarding admitted facts — did Johnson have a plan with intent to distribute to make money, or was he, as the defence claimed, just in possession of drugs possibly cut and parcelled by someone else who he claimed in a pre-sentence report to have stolen from, and was just taking advantage of it to support his own addiction?

"If the facts are too far apart then we may need to figure them out," Justice Wilson said.

"My concern [about] the circumstances in which Mr. Johnson found himself is, is there an explanation along the lines of opportunistic theft from a friend, or [was] that his business?"

Crown and defence clashed on how to proceed, with the Crown frustrated by the defence relying on something Johnson claimed during a pre-sentence report, adding "that's not the way it works, if you're alleging a mitigating factor, and the Crown has not conceded, then the defence must prove it."

Justice Wilson decided to think on the matter and review relevant court cases submitted by both sides, referring Johnson's case to an undetermined future date.