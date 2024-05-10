South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society hosting numerous events for pride month

Photo: SOS Pride Society

The group supporting the regional 2SLGBTQIA+ community through education, advocacy and inclusive events is gearing up for a fun-filled June, ready to celebrate pride month.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society is hosting a number of events throughout the communities in June, with parades, parties and learning event opportunites.

This also includes one of the biggest events of the year, Pride in the Vines, on Saturday June 15 at See Ya Later Ranch.

Attendees can spend the afternoon of exploring the vineyard while sipping wines and enjoying bites in the vines.

Or, grab a pair of roller blades and join in the Pride Parade down Lakeshore Drive in Penticton.

More details on the events can be found on the SOS website here.