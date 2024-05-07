Summerland-Penticton school district announces administrative changes for upcoming school year

Photo: Castanet

The Board of Education of School District No. 67 Okanagan-Skaha has announced administrative changes for the 2024-25 year, in light of an upcoming school shakeup.

They are as follows:

Mr. Chris Van Bergeyk, Principal at Penticton Secondary School will move to District Principal – ConnectEd and District Programs

Mr. Travis Bond, Principal at Wiltse Elementary School will move to Penticton Secondary School as Principal

Ms. Michelle Martin, Vice Principal at Princess Margaret Secondary School will move to Wiltse Elementary School as Principal

Mr. Russ Reid, Vice Principal at Penticton Secondary School will move to Princess Margaret Secondary School as Vice Principal

Ms. Lindsay Guza, Vice Principal at Skaha Lake Middle School will move to Princess Margaret Secondary School as Vice Principal

Ms. Katelyn Scramstad, District Vice Principal Inclusive Education, will continue in this role, and will also support Skaha Lake Middle School as Vice Principal

Mr. Darcy Mullin, District Principal of International Programs, will continue in this role, and will also support KVR Middle School as Acting Principal for the 2024/25 school year. Mr. Mullin will replace Mr. Cliff Schwartz who will be retiring July 31, 2024 with the well-wishes of the district

Ms. Rochelle Rooker, Vice Principal at Summerland Middle School, will move to KVR Middle as Vice Principal

"The Board of Education congratulates all staff on their new appointments which will commence on August 1, 2024," reads a press release from the district issued Tuesday.

"These appointments reflect year one of the board’s Long-Range Facilities plan and the changes to student populations in each school as SD67 transitions to an elementary-secondary model."

The Long-Range Facilities plan refers to the school closures and combinations that are upcoming.

Over the next three years, the plan will see:

Carmi Elementary closed, with impacted students moving to KVR Middle (to become KVR Elementary)

Parkway Elementary closed, with impacted students moving to Skaha Lake Middle (to become Skaha Lake Elementary)

Giant’s Head Elementary closed, with impacted students moving to Summerland Middle (to become Summerland Elementary)

ConnectEd Facility closed, and the ConnectEd programs will be moved to a different location

The plan is phased over three years, with no changes scheduled to elementary schools until June 2025, when the schools will close their doors for good.