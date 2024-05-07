232807
Penticton  

Penticton Boston Pizza targeted on social media over sign supporting 'wrong' NHL team

Hot water over Oilers sign

The Penticton Boston Pizza is getting attention on social media after a boisterous Canucks fan posted about them "supporting a rival" NHL team on Monday.

The post appeared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, from a user named "Brayden," who was very vocal about his displeasure seeing a sign from the restaurant supporting the Edmonton Oilers. It has since been deleted.

The Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks will face each other in the second-round NHL playoff series, which opens Wednesday in Vancouver.

The Oilers and Canucks are the only two Canadian clubs among eight remaining in Stanley Cup playoffs.

Brayden, who has no love for the Edmonton team, wrote, "Everybody boycott @bostonpizza in BC, supporting a rival on BC soil in Penticton, close up shop and leave BC, take your s**** pizza with you #canucks"

He included a picture of Boston Pizza's sign, which read, "Bring the cup home. Lets go Oilers," along with an online messaging allegedly showing an exchange with the local restaurant, questioning why they are supporting the Alberta team.

“You’re on BC soil, that’s a slap in the face to have that up when we are playing Edmonton,” one of Brayden’s messages reads. “Do the right thing and take it down.”

BP responds with a simple "No thank you."

The post was liked over 1.1K times and seen over 1.5 million times as of Tuesday morning.

Brayden posted a follow up on Tuesday, boasting about getting the local restaurant to change their team support.

"Update, take a bow #Canucks army," along with a photo of the same sign outside Boston Pizza, which then read, "Bring the Cup home, Lets go Canucks."

The account @braydenj95, along with the post, has now been deleted off of X.

The sign, as of Tuesday lunchtime, now includes the logos both teams and "Canucks VS Oilers," followed by "Who will bring the cup home."

A manager at Boston Pizza Tuesday declined to comment on the matter.

DebSS

It just so happens that Jim Treliving that owns Boston Pizza was living in Edmonton when he started the pizza place and the first one was in Penticton. And his son is General Manager for the Toronto Maple Leafs. So yeah, he would support Edmonton. The sign is no big deal, everyone gets behind other teams. Go to a BC Lions game and look at all the jerseys of opposing teams there.

ogicastanet

If you like the sign - go in and spend your cash, and if you do not like it - just boycott it.......it's that simple, who cares.

jroc101

"I'm offended by a different point of view, better complain on twitter"

Ahball1960

Looks to me they have both teams on their sign.
What's wrong with that
They want to have you come and watch the game regardless of what team you support
