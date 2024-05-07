Penticton Boston Pizza targeted on social media over sign supporting 'wrong' NHL team

Photo: Casey Richardson Penticton's Boston Pizza has changed their sign multiple times over the past day, after receiving some online attention for posting their support for the Oilers

The Penticton Boston Pizza is getting attention on social media after a boisterous Canucks fan posted about them "supporting a rival" NHL team on Monday.

The post appeared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, from a user named "Brayden," who was very vocal about his displeasure seeing a sign from the restaurant supporting the Edmonton Oilers. It has since been deleted.

The Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks will face each other in the second-round NHL playoff series, which opens Wednesday in Vancouver.

The Oilers and Canucks are the only two Canadian clubs among eight remaining in Stanley Cup playoffs.

Brayden, who has no love for the Edmonton team, wrote, "Everybody boycott @bostonpizza in BC, supporting a rival on BC soil in Penticton, close up shop and leave BC, take your s**** pizza with you #canucks"

He included a picture of Boston Pizza's sign, which read, "Bring the cup home. Lets go Oilers," along with an online messaging allegedly showing an exchange with the local restaurant, questioning why they are supporting the Alberta team.

“You’re on BC soil, that’s a slap in the face to have that up when we are playing Edmonton,” one of Brayden’s messages reads. “Do the right thing and take it down.”

BP responds with a simple "No thank you."

The post was liked over 1.1K times and seen over 1.5 million times as of Tuesday morning.

Brayden posted a follow up on Tuesday, boasting about getting the local restaurant to change their team support.

"Update, take a bow #Canucks army," along with a photo of the same sign outside Boston Pizza, which then read, "Bring the Cup home, Lets go Canucks."

The account @braydenj95, along with the post, has now been deleted off of X.

The sign, as of Tuesday lunchtime, now includes the logos both teams and "Canucks VS Oilers," followed by "Who will bring the cup home."

A manager at Boston Pizza Tuesday declined to comment on the matter.

Photo: Twitter