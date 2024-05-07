Blasting and accompanying road closure planned Thursday on Highway 97 near Summerland

Photo: Contributed

There will be a planned closure on Highway 97 north of Summerland Thursday, as ongoing landslide mitigation work continues.

On Thursday May 9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the highway will be closed to all traffic between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park.

The highway will be opened as soon as the work and safety assessments are completed.

Travellers can also expect intermittent 15-20 minute closures at any time.

The latest update on the rockslide site progress is that crews have removed roughly 43,000 cubic metres of material of an expected 60,000 needed, and that work will continue throughout the summer, though with lengthy closures becoming less frequent.