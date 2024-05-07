South Okanagan McDonald's locations ready to celebrate McHappy Day

Photo: Castanet McHappy Day is back!

Time to treat yourself, for a great cause — tomorrow is McHappy Day!

On Wednesday, May 8, McDonald's locations around the nation will be donating a portion of proceeds to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

In the South Okanagan, that means purchases at the Penticton and Osoyoos locations will go to help families of sick children who need to relocate for treatment to the nearest big hospital.

The locations will be decked out with a fun, celebratory atmosphere. A portion of any purchase will help and, new this year, customers can choose to round up their order to the nearest dollar to increase their contribution.

Many families in the South Okanagan every year benefit from the Ronald McDonald House program, when travelling to BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver.

Expect to see the usual familiar staff faces at your local South Okanagan location, as well as a few surprise media, local leaders and others volunteering their time for a shift.

Can't make it in person? Learn more about Ronald McDonald House Charities and how to donate online here