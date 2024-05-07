Former Summerland banker pleads guilty to defrauding clients, potentially in the ballpark of $1M

Photo: File photo Terry Sedawie in 2016 receiving the Summerland Chamber of Commerce "Professional Service Excellence" award

A former Summerland bank employee pleaded guilty to six counts of fraud in Penticton court Tuesday.

Terry Lee Sedawie, born in 1960, was facing accusations of abusing client lines of credit to defraud them of, according to lawyers in 2023, roughly $1 million.

As a former account manager at RBC in Summerland for many years, Sedawie was charged with six counts of fraud in 2021 for crimes that took place between April 2011 and February 2018.

Court proceedings have seen multiple delays since Sedawie was formally charged. She originally entered a not guilty plea in July 2021, then subsequently applied to change her lawyer.

The multiple counts of "fraud over $5,000" were redirected from multiple clients' lines of credits to her own personal credit card without their consent.

Earlier, Sedawie was headed for trial in May 2024 after she had chosen trial provincial court judge. Multiple RBC employees as well as some of the victims of her then-alleged actions were set to appear.

However, Sedawie opted instead to plead guilty to the six counts on Tuesday, in front of Judge Lynett Jung.

Jung ordered a pre-sentence report for a psychiatric assessment, which will take at least eight weeks before Sedawie will be back in court to schedule sentencing.